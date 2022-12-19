King Of All Perfumes Lights Up Dansoman With Maiden Musical Concert 

Thousands of music fans gathered at the Dansoman Roundabout to witness the music performance of Joint 77, Addi Self, Tulenkey, Nathey Lee, Nii Funny, King Jerry and Luther among others.

The King of All Music CEO who also serves as the Manager of Joint 77 collaborated with the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly to organize this year’s DC Carnival Exhibition.

Mr. Antoh in an interview after the musical concert held on the principal street on Dansoman hinted that next year will be bigger as he plans to bring Musicians from Nigeria to beef up the likes of Joint 77, Addi Self, Nii Funny, and others.

“We thank God for a successful program and In Shaa Allah next year will be greater so the inhabitants of Dansoman and its environs should watch out. Let me also use this opportunity to show appreciation to the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly”.

Stakeholders in the showbiz arena commended Mr. Kennedy Antoh, the Chief Executive Officer of the King of All Music for the massive turnout.

“DC my community; we will bounce back to the old Dansoman you know. Our big brothers made it happen from the late nineties to the early twenties. For the past (10 to 15)years, this is what our young ones have been missing and we trying to bring them back to the community This is just the beginning let’s pray for long life. Jehovah is great & next year we’ll take Dansoman to the whole world. Thanks to everyone & God is Great”.