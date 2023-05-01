King of Igbo Community begins campaign against drug abuse and trafficking

Eze Dr Chukwudi Ihenetu, Paramount King of the Igbo Community in Ghana, has announced that from Monday, May 1, he will lead a campaign against drug abuse and trafficking to save the youth from further drug damage and consequences.

He poured invectives, and in vitriolic language, slammed drug traffickers for consigning abusers to deadly consequences as traffickers benefited from unacceptable drug use and practices.

The Eze, in an interview with journalists in Gomoa Dominase in the Central Region said:” We’re embarking on this programme to reach out to the whole world.”

The King, who is also the Vice President of the Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation (VFFF), a non-government organisation, was at Gomoa Dominase to lead in the commissioning and handing over of a 10-unit water closet toilet facility the foundation constructed for the Gomoa Dominase Methodist D/A KG, Primary and Junior High Schools.

The project was estimated a cost of GHC 150,000.

The Eze last February at a press conference bemoaned growing trend of drug trafficking, influenced by the thirst for fame to expand and make more wealth, and the abuse of drugs by the youth to the very damage of their lives.

The Eze, a Global Peace Ambassador, noted that the use of illicit drugs had become a very dangerous thing among the young generation.

Eze Dr Ihenetu registered the commitment of the VFFF to support the youth with interventions that would support their health and welfare, announcing that the foundation meant to save not only the youth, but all entrapped in the drug menace.

He said: “I want to embark on a campaign against drugs. I want to embark on a campaign against intake of drugs, campaign against drug traffickers, campaign against those men and women that are destroying the world by importing drugs, exporting drugs and making use of these to make money, and not thinking that this will indeed destroy the generation.”

“And before the end of May, we gonna do a walk on this. We’ll walk within Accra, and tell people that it’s wrong to be a drug trafficker, it’s wrong and bad to be an intake of drug person because drugs have destroyed the world.”

Eze Dr Ihenetu observed that a lot of prominent people, “big men” were dying because of drug abuse” or “sleeping on the steering wheel” and also when they go to functions, because they are drug patients, or they are taking drugs; and the youth are dying, even in accidents because of drugs as heroine, cocaine or tramadol.”

He added: “We are embarking on this programme to reach out to the whole world.

He called on state authorities, security agencies, the media and individuals to support the move as it would completely wipe off the continent potentials if not tackled.

Eze Dr Ihenetu solicited the help of the media to propagate the message that: “It’s wrong to be taking drugs.”