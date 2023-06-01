King of the Ring 3 – Super-Packed International Boxing Event Set On June 16

Monarch Events and Promotions is about to illuminate the shores of Ghana, to be precise, the Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra with a Super power-packed boxing event dubbed “King of the Ring 3” on the 16th of June, 2023.

The event is set to feature eleven bouts consisting of boxers from seven (7) countries, excluding Ghana.

At stake is the World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Super Flyweight strap (vacant) and the African Boxing Union (ABU) African Super Bantamweight belts.

The participating countries includes UK, Venezuela, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Benin, Ivory Coast, and Kazakhstan.

The main event which is set to begin at 3pm will be between Tasif Khan (16-1-2, 8 KOs) from UK and David Barreto (17-2, 16 KOs) from Venezuela, at stake will be the vacant WBC Silver Super Flyweight title, which was previously held by current IBF world champion Fernando Daniel Martinez.

The co-main event will be a womens’ affair where undefeated Nigerian Adijat Gbadamosi will face Patience Mastara of Zimbabwe for the vacant ABU African Super Bantamweight title.

The following are the remaining nine bouts set to be on the cards at the Bukom Boxing Arena on June 16;

Ghana’s Felix Ajom will square off with his countryman Emmanuel Quartey in an 8 rounds super feather contest.

Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka alias “The Nigerian King” will face Philibert Sodjinou of Benin in an 8 rounds super middle contest.

Nigeria’s Victor Beneth will clash with his Zimbabwean counterpart Anele Bafana in an 8 rounds light heavy contest.

Ghana’s Prince Oko Nartey will face Ivorian Adama Kone in an 8 rounds super middle contest.

Henry Malm will clash with Collinson Korley in an all Ghana affair over an 8 rounds super welter contest.

Temirzhan Baimolda of Kazakhstan will meet Issa Aliyah Phiri of Zimbabwe in an 8 rounds super light contest.

Fosu Timothy of Ghana will face Sule Keke from Benin in a 6 rounds welterweight contest.

The final two bouts will feature Ghana’s undefeated super lightweight prospect Faisal Abubakari aka “Poncho Power” in a 6 rounds super lightweight contest against a yet to be announced (TBA) opponent and UK’s Ede Omoregie against a yet to be announced opponent in a 4 rounds heavyweight contest.

The ‘King of the Ring 3’ event will be live on www.fite.tv with tickets available via short code 71333*77#

Side attraction will be music from Stone Boy, Black Sherrif and more.

Source Boxinghana