King Paluta Employs Qwami Stika On New Single ‘Yahitte’

On the hit song YAHITTE, The Great King Paluta recruits his first born in rap, Qwame Stika.

Over the years, King Paluta has shone a light on his fellow rappers, allowing them to be heard by the masses; with the likes of Alhaji Bull, Sheriff Keita, Verbz, Nana Ba BIG, Star JunneYo, just to mention a few.

He is yet to unveil many other talents, since he (King Paluta) is not self-centered.

Due to his selflessness, it has earned him the street credibility he is enjoying now and his people treat him as the King he is now.

Let’s listen to this new one from King Paluta as he doubled up to earn the production credit.