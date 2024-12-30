King Paluta Eyes Artiste of the Year at Telecel Ghana Music Awards

Ghanaian musician King Paluta is optimistic about his chances of winning the prestigious Artiste of the Year award at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

While he remains humble about the prospect, the artist believes his hard work throughout the year has positioned him well for the coveted honor.

Speaking in an interview with Delay, King Paluta expressed his confidence without resorting to arrogance. “It could happen; I don’t want to brag; I want to stay humble like that because they say when I speak, it reflects the streets, so I want to keep it humble all the time. I know it is possible,” he remarked.

The artist pointed to his track record in the year under review, noting his prolific output and widespread success. “Just like how I won the New Artiste of the Year… because this year, who has bangers than me?” he questioned. “I’m not saying people have not released bangers, but who is reigning?”

His remarks highlight his belief in the quality and impact of his music, and how his work resonates with the streets and the broader Ghanaian audience. As the awards season approaches, King Paluta’s candid yet humble demeanor exemplifies the self-assurance that often drives artists toward success in competitive fields like the music industry. With a string of hit songs under his belt, his bid for the title of Artiste of the Year seems increasingly plausible.