King Paluta Releases Grateful Anthem “Thank You” Following TGMA Victory

Fresh off his Telecel Ghana Music Awards win for Most Popular Song of the Year, rising star King Paluta has dropped a spiritual new single titled “Thank You.”

The track serves as both a celebration of his recent success and a heartfelt tribute to divine guidance in his career.

Produced by Khendi Beatz (TGMA26’s Best Producer), the song blends Paluta’s signature style with uplifting lyrics expressing gratitude to God for personal and professional breakthroughs. Its release comes just days after the artist’s TGMA triumph, cementing his momentum in Ghana’s competitive music scene.

Industry observers note the track’s timing demonstrates Paluta’s work ethic while capitalizing on post-award visibility. The single has already sparked enthusiastic reactions from fans who recognize it as a natural evolution from his award-winning material.

King Paluta’s rapid ascent reflects Ghana’s burgeoning hip-hop/afrobeats crossover appeal, with spiritual themes increasingly resonating in mainstream African music. His TGMA recognition marked a career milestone for the Kumasi-born artist originally known for underground collaborations.