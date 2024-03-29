King Paluta Secures Four Nominations At TGMA 2024

Nominees for the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards have been announced.

The nominees were announced in a special event that took place at the Grand Arena in Accra, Ghana yesterday. The ceremony which aired live on TV was also used to unveil the new headline sponsor of the Ghana Music Awards, Telecel.

Ghanaian music superstar King Paluta confirmed his place in world music as she grabbed four nominations for the TGMA 2024.

King Paluta has been one of the biggest breakout stars in the year of review, churning out some timeless hit tunes.

Some of the hit singles released include Yahitte, the remix featuring all-stars, and re-remix with Kuame Eugene, Sika Aba Fie, Aha Akye, and Aseda.

He has been tipped by most industry gurus and music patrons as the best pick for Best New Artiste under the year of review and hopes to win other awards in addition.

Congratulations to King Paluta for his nominations.

King Paluta grabbed nominations in the following categories: Best Hiplife / HipHop Artiste of The Year, Best Hiplife Song (King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene – Y’ahite Remix), Collaboration of the Year (Y’ahitte. – King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene), and Best New Artiste

Below is the list of nominees:

Best Hiplife / HipHop Artiste of The Year

Amerado, Black Sherif’s, Medikal, Jay Bhad, King Paluta, Sarkodie

Best Hiplife Song

Okyeame Kwame (ft King Paluta – Insha Allah), Jay Bahd (ft Kweku DMC), SkyFace SDW – M’asesa, Reggie Osei, Jay Bahd, O’Kenneth, Kweku DMC –Oh My Linda, Oseikrom Sikana (ft Kwaku Smoke – Twatis), King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene – Y’ahite Remix, Guru – Ennui Nwanwa.

Best Highlife Artist

Abiana, Akwaboah, Kofi Kinaata, Kuami Eugene, FRA

Best Highlife Song

Camidoh – Adoley, Adina (ft Kofi Kinaata – Party), Amerado (ft Fameye – Kweku Ananse Remix), Stonebwoy (ft Angelique Kidjo – Manodzi), Akwaboah (ft Kwabena Kwabena – My Darling), Kofi Kinaata – Overthinking, Kelvyn Boy – Vero, Kuami Eugene – Yolo, FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta – You dey Feel The Vibe, Wendy Shay – Africa Money,

Best Hip Hop Song

Lonely Road O’Kenneth (ft Slim Kid), Otan – Sarkodie, Scar – Gyakie (ft JDee), Sowutuom – Medikal, Dear God – Strongman, Yaya – Black Sherif, Akatanii -Kweku Smoke, The Hardest – Amerado

Best Afrobeats Song

Hossana – Banzy Banero, Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky (ft Kuami Eugene),

Otello – Fancy Gadam (ft Kuami Eugene), Liquor – KiDi, Monica – Kuami Eugene, Case Remix – Mr. Drew (ft Murphty), Goodsin – Olivetheboy,

Best AfroPop Song

Super Super – Efya, Not God Remix – Fameye (ft Stonebwoy), Rent Free – Gyakie, I Lied – KiDi