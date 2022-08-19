King Paluta Shakes the Rap Fraternity with New Song “Allegation”

Ghanaian musician King Paluta has unleashed his much-anticipated song “Allegation”

King Paluta reaffirms his presence and relevance in the music scene especially the rap fraternity with “Allegation” after a successful release of “On Board” and “Satan”.

The rap genius takes us back into the days of the 90’s to drop a 90’s hip hop song which he vehemently expresses his sentiments. He addresses personal and social issues on this particular song.

Winning the hearts of many, he decides to listen to their plead after they constantly requested him to drop a rap song via his social media platforms and he has decided to give them some creative and mind-blowing which is tend to cause frenzy in the Ghana music fraternity.

“Allegation” was produced by Joe Kole Beatz