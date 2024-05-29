King Paluta Shines at Amakye Dede’s Celebration in London

King Paluta delivered a standout performance at Amakye Dede’s celebration held at the Dominion Centre in London.

The event, which took place on Sunday, May 26, 2024, attracted over 2,000 music enthusiasts and is now recognized as one of the historic sold-out shows.

One of the evening’s most memorable highlights was King Paluta’s impeccable and outstanding performance. The ‘Aseda’ hitmaker captivated the audience, creating an unforgettable experience. His dynamic performance, featuring a series of his hit songs, showcased his talent and solidified his reputation as a rising star in the music industry.

King Paluta’s song ‘Aseda’ has become a major hit, resonating not only in Ghana but also making waves in the United Kingdom. His relentless performances and growing popularity have positioned him as a strong contender for the Best New Artiste award at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA25), scheduled for June 1, 2024, at the Grand Arena.

King Paluta’s impressive performance at Amakye Dede’s celebration marks a significant milestone in his career, further establishing his presence in the international music scene.