King Paluta Teams Up With Kuami Eugene And Andy Dosty For ‘Yahitte Remix’

Following a teaser that sparked a glaring anticipation, renowned musician King Paluta has shared another remake of ‘Yahitte Remix’ which he employs colleague musician Kuami Eugene and ace radio presenter Andy Dosty.

Fans and music enthusiasts are eager to hear another ground-breaking masterpiece after the song’s original version and remix, which featured Strongman, Amerado, and Qwame Stika on audiomack, topped the charts and amassed remarkable organic streams with over 2 million listens.

With a well laced verse from both artiste on the song, ‘Yahitte Remix’ will continue to have the green light into the hearts of many music lovers.

By consistently offering appropriate and well-served lyrics, King Paluta solidifies his reputation as one of African best lyricist. While Andy Dosty performs his infallible opener, Kuami Eugene spices the music singing some enticing lyrics in a smooth and silky tones.

The self-produced “Yahitte remix” loses none of it popular catchy chorus. Khendi Beatz takes the credit for balancing and giving the song a perfect blend of sounds and tones.

The wait is finally over, enjoy the song as it’s well cooked and ready to be served.