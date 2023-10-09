King Paluta Uplifts Souls Through New Song ‘All My Life

Highly acclaimed Ghanaian rapper, King Paluta after blessing our listening buds with ‘Yahhite’ and its remix and re-remix. He gears into the realms of motivation to uplift the soul with yet another potential banger he dubbed ‘All My Life.’

Produced by Joe Kole Beatz, this song it set to manifest positivity into the lives of all and sundry and lovers of good music

‘All My Life’ unfolds the perpetual creativity and artistry of King Paluta as he journeys us through a melodious rhythm of a masterpiece.

As listeners navigate the challenges of life’s path, the lyrics are intended to uplift and support them.