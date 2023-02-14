King Paluta – Yahitte Remix Ft Strongman, Amerado, Qwame Stika and Andy Dosty

The long awaited Yahitte remix, originally performed by Ghana’s wordsmith and African’s best lyricist, King Paluta, and the ever promosing Qwame Stika, is finally out.

Working tirelessly over the years with his enviable talent, King Paluta has made a significant impact in the music industry and eager to make even more as he enlists fellow musician Strongman, Amerado, Qwame Stika and renowned radio personality Andy Dosty for the remix.

King Paluta gave his verse on a whole new spin by serving us some juicy wordplays and punchlines. On the other hand, Strongman, Amerado and Qwame Stika delivered mind-blowing verses that will knock you off your feet.

Andy Dosty, a well-known radio personalit, provives and excellent introduction to Yahitte Remix. Snipper Boy directed the video. Song was produced by King Paluta himself and mixed and mastered by Khendi Beatz.