King Paluta’s ‘Artiste of the Year’ Bid Gains Strong Backing

Versatile Ghanaian artiste King Paluta is gaining significant momentum in his bid to win the ‘Artiste of the Year’ award at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) due to multiple endorsements from notable figures.

Award-winning gospel musician Joyce Blessing has become the latest personality to fully support King Paluta for the coveted Artiste of the Year prize.

According to Joyce Blessing, King Paluta truly deserved the “Artiste of the Year” award because he worked so hard throughout the year under review.

“Everyone knows King Paluta deserves to be Artiste of the Year. At the back of every fan’s mind, he really did well, but with the way things are going, we are uncertain whether he will be given the award because Ghana we dey,” she said.

Another rising Ghanaian artiste, Tony Dath, has supported King Paluta’s bid for Artiste of the Year award.

Tony Dath says that if we are looking at the facts and paying attention to what actually happened in 2024, King Paluta should easily win the prized award.

Additionally, he praised King Paluta’s versatility, particularly his move from rap to singing, and expressed his belief that he will rule the industry in the years to come.

Already, top media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, often known as ‘Delay’, a long-time supporter of King Paluta, has endorsed his ambition to be the next Artiste of the Year.

She has even expressed disappointment in why “Makoma” was snubbed for the Most Popular Song of the Year nomination.

Delay posted on X: “How Makoma didn’t get nominated is exactly why I pray without ceasing. If you stop praying, what rightfully belongs to you can be taken away before your very eyes.”

Hiplife legend Okyeame Kwame and a former Artiste of the Year winner, has also endorsed King Plauta for the highest honour, saying it was “sealed, signed and delivered.”

With a few weeks until the main awards night, King Paluta is certainly the frontrunner for the Artiste of the Year but faces stiff competition from other prominent artistes like Stonebwoy, King Promise, Kweku Smoke, Joe Mettle, Black Sherif and Team Eternity.