King Paluta’s Manager Confident in Artiste of the Year Bid

Cofy Dela, manager of Ghanaian musician King Paluta, has asserted that his artiste is the clear frontrunner for the Artiste of the Year (AOTY) award at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), citing groundbreaking hits and industry influence throughout 2024.

Dela’s remarks come ahead of the awards ceremony scheduled for May 10 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

In an interview, Dela emphasized King Paluta’s consistency, chart-topping releases, and robust fan engagement as key factors distinguishing him from other nominees, including King Promise, Stonebwoy, and Black Sherif. “His presence and impact this past year have been dominant across the board,” Dela stated, adding that no contender in the category matched Paluta’s reach.

Dela also reflected on his decision to manage the artiste, attributing it to Paluta’s “unique vision, drive, and commitment to his craft.” He described the rapper as a model of perseverance, whose dedication inspired him to help unlock his full potential.

When asked about navigating the industry, Dela acknowledged challenges but highlighted adaptability and continuous learning as crucial to his positive experience. To stay informed on trends and public sentiment, he regularly monitors music blogs, news platforms, and social media. He advised artists to prioritize a consistent visual identity, a distinctive artistic voice, and a strong digital presence to thrive in the competitive landscape.

The AOTY category remains one of the most anticipated at the TGMAs, reflecting not only commercial success but also cultural resonance. Dela’s advocacy underscores the heightened stakes in an industry where consistency and innovation increasingly define an artiste’s legacy.