King Paluta’s Monumental Year: A 2024 Music Success Story

Music sensation Thomas Agyei Wireko, better known as King Paluta, concluded the year 2024 on a remarkable note, achieving significant streaming milestones and receiving numerous awards.

His exploits in 2024 underscore his rising prominence in the music industry which makes him a leading contender for Artiste of the Year in various awards schemes scheduled later in 2025.

King Paluta’s ‘Give Time Some Time’ album is certainly a measure of his success, highlighting his talents and reflecting his growing popularity in music, both locally and internationally.

The soul-touching and hard-hitting nature of his songs gained massive radio plays and recorded massive streaming numbers across various Digital Streaming Platforms (DSPs).

His indefatigable efforts were rewarded with numerous accolades both locally and internationally, cementing his remarkable exploits in the year 2024.

Streaming Analysis

At the end of 2024, King Paluta had two songs on the Top 100 songs on Boomplay and recorded over 50.5 million streams on the platform.

The “Aseda” and “Makoma” songs, which are from the ‘Give Time Some Time’ album, were the top two songs on Boomplay in the year 2024.

He was the second most streamed artist on Boomplay for the year 2024.

On Audiomack, King Paluta garnered over 42 million streams with the ‘Give Time Some Time’ album, currently ranked number 1.

He was the fourth most streamed artiste on Audiomack, with “Aseda” and “Makoma” ranked number one and two, respectively.

King Paluta’s ‘For the Popping’ has been peaking over the past few weeks on Audiomack, having recorded five million streams.

On Spotify, King Paluta recorded over 8.4 million in 2024 with “Aseda” and “Makoma” among the Top 100 songs in 2024.

King Paluta headlined the “Up Next” Artiste on the Apple Music platform for the month of April while “Aseda” and “Makoma” were among the best songs in 2024.

On YouTube, King Paluta was the second most streamed Ghanaian artiste in 2024 racking up over 15.5 million views on the music streaming platform.

Most-featured artiste

King Paluta was undoubtedly the most featured artiste in the year 2024 and emerged as a prominent figure in the Ghanaian music scene with numerous artistes chasing his mind-blowing verses.

His collaborations spanned many music projects with over 17 features, gaining massive appeal, especially on TikTok, and had impressive streaming numbers.

Notable collaborations include tracks such as ‘Odo Bi Ye Bad’ by Rapp Fada, ‘NLF Remix’ by Camidoh, ‘Soja Go, Soja Come’ by Eno Barony, ‘Specia Love’ by Wendy Shay, ‘Sika’ by DJ Vyrusky & KiDi, and ‘Muscatella’ by Tulenkey.

Others include ‘Bronya’ by DJ Slim, ’25th May’ by Lilwin, ‘Yeekor’ by Frimpong, ‘IDGAF’ by Supa Gaeta, and ‘BBF’ by Barima Sidney.

These collaborations contributed significantly to King Paluta’s visibility and popularity in the year 2024, making him a household name.

Awards

Despite being on the fringes of Ghanaian music for more than 15 years, King Paluta had his breakthrough in 2023 after releasing “Yahitte,” “Aha Akye,” and “Sika Aba Fie.”

These groundbreaking songs earned him the New Artiste of the Year at the TGMA, Hiplife Artiste of the Year, and Hiplife Song of the Year at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

He also won the New Artiste of the Year and the Hiplife Song of the Year at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards UK and at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards Europe.

He received the Best Male Artiste of the Year at the 2024 Yen Awards and the Best Hiplife Song at the 3 Music Awards.

Grammy Recognition and performing events

King Paluta was also featured on the Grammys website as being among the top 10 artistes essential to Ghanaian Hiplife.

His musical prowess was likened to Ghanaian music legend Lord Kenya and was described as a student of Hiplife in the highly publicized piece.

King Paluta was tipped to carry on the legacy of Hiplife music contributing to its popularity and growth.

In total, King Paluta performed at 114 events in the year 2024, both locally and internationally, which further highlights his remarkable success.

Some international shows he performed at in 2024 include ‘King Paluta Live in Doha,’ ‘King Paluta Live in Italy,’ King Paluta Live in Sol House, Manchester,’ ‘Accra in Dusseldorf,’ ‘Ghana Party in the Park,’ and a host of others.