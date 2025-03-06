King Paluta’s Rising Star Draws Acclaim from Grammy-Winning Reggae Icon Gramps Morgan

Ghanaian rap sensation King Paluta is riding a wave of momentum as his Give Time Some Time album tour continues to captivate audiences across the country.

With 13 meticulously crafted tracks blending sharp lyricism and relatable storytelling, the Tamale-born artist has solidified his status as a frontrunner for the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artist of the Year—a title fans and critics alike are already betting on, despite nominations remaining unannounced.

Fresh off a dominant 2024 marked by viral hits and chart-topping collaborations, Paluta’s strategic release of music videos for singles Magic and Promise has further amplified his reach. Both tracks have racked up millions of YouTube views, underscoring his knack for turning every feature and solo effort into cultural gold. But it was a recent nod from international reggae royalty that set social media ablaze.

Gramps Morgan, three-time Grammy-winning member of the iconic Morgan Heritage band, sparked collaboration rumors after commenting “Much Respect” on Paluta’s Instagram promo for Magic. The brief but weighty endorsement sent fans into a frenzy, with many speculating whether the Ghanaian star could be teaming up with the Jamaican-American reggae legend or his famed family group.

“This is huge validation,” remarked one industry analyst. “For a global figure like Gramps to acknowledge Paluta’s work speaks volumes about how far Ghanaian music has penetrated international circles.” Paluta, known for his humility despite his meteoric rise, has yet to confirm any joint projects but hinted at “surprises ahead” during a recent Accra tour stop.

The interaction underscores Paluta’s growing influence beyond Ghana’s borders. His fusion of Afrobeat rhythms, hip-hop cadences, and Twi-language wordplay has carved a niche that resonates both locally and abroad. Meanwhile, Morgan’s comment aligns with his history of championing African talent, having previously collaborated with stars like Nigeria’s Burna Boy and South Africa’s Sho Madjozi.

As anticipation builds, fans are dissecting every social media post for clues. Whether a collaboration materializes or not, Gramps Morgan’s stamp of approval has already cemented Paluta’s place in conversations about Africa’s next global music export. For now, the industry mantra seems to align with Paluta’s album title: Give Time Some Time.