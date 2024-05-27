King Promise Announces Third Studio Album “TRUE TO SELF” and New Single “FAVOURITE STORY”

Ghanaian afrobeat sensation, King Promise announces his Third Studio album “TRUE TO SELF” with a new single dubbed “FAVOURITE STORY”.

Following his chart-topping hits “Terminator,” “Perfect Combi,” and “Paris,” King Promise’s latest release, “Favorite Story,” features elements of the classic Ghanaian hit “ASO” by Kwabena Kwabena. King Promise has crafted a distinctive sound that resonates internationally.

Drawing inspiration from Ghanaian Highlife, Afrobeats, and R&B, King Promise has developed a distinct sound that is uniquely his own. His talent was first recognized in 2017 with his breakout single “Oh Yeah”, followed by his debut album “AS PROMISED” released in 2019 which featured international stars such as Raye and Wizkid. Following up with his second studio album “5 STAR”, which was set on an even bigger scale that featured the likes of Omah Lay, Headie One, Chance The Rapper, and WSTRN.

Outside music, King Promise has also used his platform for social change and to support charitable causes across Ghana. King Promise has assured fans to expect even greater songs on his forthcoming third studio album “TRUE TO SELF” set to drop on 14th June, 2024.