King Promise Emerges as Frontrunner for 2025 TGMA Artiste of the Year

Ghanaian Afrobeat star King Promise has positioned himself as a top contender for the Artiste of the Year award at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), set to take place on May 10.

With a year marked by chart-topping hits, sold-out performances, and growing international acclaim, the “Terminator” hitmaker has boldly declared his victory “nonnegotiable,” citing relentless dedication and industry dominance. However, he faces formidable competition from six nominees, including reigning champion Stonebwoy, gospel powerhouse Joe Mettle, and breakout drill artist Black Sherif.

King Promise’s campaign leans on a standout 2024–2025 season. His single “Terminator” swept multiple awards at the 2024 TGMAs, including Best Afropop Song and Telecel Most Popular Song of the Year. This year, he earned 10 nominations, up from six in 2024, fueled by hits like “Paris,” “Continental,” and “Sexy.” His manager, Kwasi Ernest, argues that his fusion of Afrobeat rhythms with Ghanaian highlife influences has redefined the genre, while his electrifying live performances, such as a headline set at businessman Richard Nii-Armah Quaye’s 40th birthday bash, have solidified his stage prowess.

The competition remains fierce. Stonebwoy, the 2024 Artiste of the Year, continues to dominate Afro-dancehall with a loyal fanbase and crossover collaborations. Black Sherif’s global appeal, amplified by tours and viral streams, positions him as a dark horse. Meanwhile, King Paluta’s trio of hits “Makoma,” “Aseda,” and “For the Papping” has sparked debates about whether his grassroots storytelling deserves higher recognition. Gospel contenders Joe Mettle and Team Eternity, along with drill newcomer Kweku Smoke, round out a diverse field reflecting Ghana’s evolving soundscape.

Critics questioning King Promise’s viability have drawn sharp rebuttals. His public relations lead, Tilly Akua Nipaa, dismissed suggestions that sentimentality could influence the outcome. “His work speaks for itself. Four major hits, global streams, and industry respect this isn’t about pity; it’s about merit,” she stated. King Promise echoed this, emphasizing that a win would elevate Ghanaian music worldwide. “This crown isn’t just for me it’s for every artist pushing our culture forward,” he said.

The TGMA’s Artiste of the Year category often sparks passionate debate, reflecting broader trends in Ghana’s music industry. While streaming numbers and social media buzz increasingly shape outcomes, traditional factors like live impact and cultural relevance remain pivotal. King Promise’s blend of commercial success and artistic innovation positions him favorably, but Stonebwoy’s consistency and Black Sherif’s international traction keep the race unpredictable.

As the awards night approaches, fans and analysts alike speculate whether King Promise’s momentum will culminate in a career-defining victory or if an underdog will emerge. Either way, the 2025 TGMAs underscore the vibrancy of Ghana’s music scene, where established stars and rising talents collide, creating a narrative as dynamic as the rhythms they champion.