King Promise Joins Elite Circle as 2025 TGMA Artiste of the Year

The 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards crowned King Promise as Artiste of the Year, marking the latest chapter in Ghana’s prestigious music honor that traces its roots back to 1999.

The “Terminator” hitmaker prevailed in a competitive field featuring Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, and other top contenders, continuing the award’s tradition of recognizing musical excellence.

This year’s ceremony added another name to the distinguished roster of winners that began with Akyeame’s inaugural victory. The historical winners list reveals the evolution of Ghana’s music landscape, from highlife veterans like Kojo Antwi and Daddy Lumba to contemporary stars including Sarkodie (the only two-time winner in 2010 and 2012), Shatta Wale, and the late Ebony Reigns.

Notable patterns emerge from the 26-year history, including gospel artistes breaking through with Joe Mettle (2017) and Diana Hamilton (2021), and years like 2019 when no winner was declared. Stonebwoy’s 2024 win made him the first artiste to claim the title twice in the modern era, while this year’s recognition of King Promise celebrates his transition from promising newcomer to established superstar.

The award’s legacy reflects Ghana’s musical diversity, honoring everything from hip-life pioneers like VIP to afrobeats trailblazers. As King Promise’s name joins this pantheon of greats, the industry watches to see how this validation will shape the next phase of his already impressive career, following in the footsteps of past winners who used the honor as a springboard for greater achievements.

Here’s a list of all past TGMA Artiste of the Year (AOTY) winners from 1999 to 2025, including the latest update on King Promise:

Telecel Ghana Music Awards – Artiste of the Year Winners