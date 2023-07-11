King Promise, Juls and others to perform at Afro Beat Festival

Ghanaian musicians King promise and Juls are set to perform at New Jersey’s largest celebration of African culture dubbed Afro Beat Festival.

The festival celebration would take place on Friday, July 15, 2023, at the Military Park, Newark, New Jersey, United States of America (USA).

Attendees would enjoy a day filled with performances by world-renowned Afro Beat artistes, captivating visual art installations, engaging activities, tasty traditional African dishes from local vendors, and a bustling market with black owned businesses.

Other artistes set to perfume includes, Teni (Nigeria), Tekno (Nigeria), Bad Boy Timz (Nigeria), and Mohammad Awdua (Ghana).

King Promise, who has won several awards across the country and is known for his soulful melodies and infectious beats, would thrill audiences with exciting live performances.

DJ Juls, considered one of the pioneer producers of African music in the diaspora, would keep the energy high throughout the day with his Afrobeat mixes while, local artists will also take to the stage, including Zawadi African Dance and the Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble.

Afro Beat Festival would feature live art installations by Yendor Arts, showcase from Newark the stimulating talent and artistic vision of the artists.

It would offer a village dedicated to children, where little ones and their families can take part in activities and interactive games.

Linda Baraka, First Lady of Newark said, “Afro Beat Festival has become a beloved and iconic event in our city and state, embodying the vibrant culture and showcasing the immense talent within our community.”

“Beyond celebrating rich heritage, this festival promotes unity and nurtures a deep appreciation for the arts. I invite residents and visitors to join us in the military park for a family day filled with music, captivating art, and engaging activities”, she added.

Festival-goers can support black-owned businesses such as Ane Clothier and Kwabs Couture through pop-up stores showcasing unique products and services.

A variety of vendors would be offering tasty food and drinks, including refreshing ice creams from the Salaam Ice Cream Parlor as well as plates that perfectly capture the flavors of Africa.

The Afro Beat Festival foster cultural understanding and unity and bring the spirit of African culture to the heart of the diaspora communities.