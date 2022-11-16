King Promise & the GFA out with electrifying World Cup song for Ghana, ‘Black Stars’

King Promise powers the Ghana Football Association’s official World Cup song for the Black Stars with some heroic lyrics and a sweet melody bound to galvanize Ghanaians upon listening.

The World Cup is upon us again and as tradition has come to have it, Ghanaians (wherever they may be) desire a morale booster – a tuneful anthem under which they can all show their undying support for Otto Addo and his 26-man squad and the Ghana Football Association-endorsed ‘Black Stars (Bring Back the Love)’ by King Promise fits the bill.

Running close to four minutes long, the apt release boasts lots of heroic lyrics and wordplay from King Promise to give Ghanaians not just a shot in the arm heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup but also, a feeling of excitement and confidence ahead of their epic showdown with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the weeks ahead.

Ghana, who will start in Group H will play their first game in Ras Abu Aboud city, Qatar on November 24 at 4:00pm and Ghanaians all around the world will be looking forward to a win against 2016 European champions Portugal. ‘Black Stars (Bring Back the Love)’ was produced by Killbeatz.