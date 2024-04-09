King Promise, Wendy Shay, Olive The Boy Rock Dunkfest

Top performers – King Promise, Wendy Shay , Olive the Boy, Dance God, Militant Dance Family, among others rocked this year’s Dunkfest at the Association International School, Airport , Accra last Saturday.

It was Militant Dance Family that opened the show with an electrifying performance that endeared them to crowd.

Multiple award winning artiste King Promise followed up with a top class performance – delivering hit after hit, but it was his terminator track that sent the crowd into frenzy.

Wendy Shay and Olive the Boy added the icing on the cake with their respective spectacular performances.

Dunkfest is a premier entertainment basketball tournament for young athletes with an affinity for hooping to compete and showcase their skills,from ankle-breaking crossovers to jaw-dropping dunks.

This year’s edition featured a vibrant display of art and culture,family gathering,food,drinks and exhibition and captivating musical performances.

The event also showcased the richness that diversity brings to our society and bring families and schools from different backgrounds to socialize and cheer on their favourite teams and individuals as they aim for a shot at greatness.

Dunkfest is a party on the field event. Party on the field is an Afrobeats and Amapiano festival designed with the aim of amplifying the African culture and sound across the globe.