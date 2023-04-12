King Salman Bin Abdul-Aziz Al–Saud presents dates to Ghanaian Muslims

The Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has presented 250 boxes of date palm to a number of Muslim organisations for distribution to Muslims to help them in observing the Ramadan fasting.

The Charge d’affaire at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Accra, Mr Saed Al-Bakr, on behalf of the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul-Aziz Al –Saud, presented the date palm to the beneficiaries, at a brief ceremony at the residence of the Ambassador.

Mr Al-Bakr said Ghana and Saudi Arabia had enjoyed cordial bilateral relations dating back to the 1960s, adding that the bond relationship had grown from strength to strength over the years.

The Charge d’ affaires added that it had been the long-standing tradition of the Saudi government to reach out to Muslims, especially during the month of Ramadan with gift of dates for them to break their fast, in line with the practice of the Holy Prophet of Islam, Mohammed (peace be upon him), who endorsed breaking of fast with dates due to its spiritual and health benefits.

Mr Al-Bakr commended Muslims for their endurance in the holy month of Ramadan and urged them to pray for Allah’s blessings of peace, prosperity for the citizens of both countries.

Dr Abass Shamsudeen Ibrahim, Supervisor of Muslim Scholars under the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs Endowment, Calls and Guidance in Ghana thanked the Saudi Arabia government for its continuous support to the Muslim community.

He said the date palm continued to be the symbol of bond of friendship and relationship between the people of Saudi Arabia and Ghana, adding that “the dates have impacted in the hearts of Muslims in Ghana and serves as a connecting nerve between the people of Ghana and Saudi Arabia.”

Dr Ibrahim made reference to the Holy Qur’an that whoever assisted a fellow Muslim to break his fast would deeply be rewarded by Allah,

He prayed and asked for Allah’s blessings for the government of Saudi Arabia for the gift of the high quality dates.

Present were Sheikh Osama Al-Nugaimishi, Representative of the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and other officials of KSA.