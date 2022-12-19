Kingdom Books and Stationery wins MTN MOMO Best agent awards

Kingdom Books and Stationery Limited, KNUST branch emerged the overall MTN MoMo best agent for the Northern sector at the 2022 awards ceremony held in Kumasi.

The company received a brand new motorbike and GH¢50,000.00 E-cash as a winning prize.

Nasibatu Sibaweh from Tamale in the Northern Region, was adjudged first runner up and took home a motorbike and GH¢20,000.00 E-cash.

A Kumasi based MoMo agent, Samuel Nti Adjei also walked away with a motorbike and GH¢ 10,000.00 E-cash, having been adjudged second runner up.

The annual event which recognises the contributions of MoMo agents and merchants is a way of acknowledging their support to the growth of MTN over the years.

More than 1000 agents and merchants are being rewarded this year, across the country by MTN Ghana with exciting prizes including mobile devices, television sets, fridges, laptops, motorbikes among others.

A total of 59 persons were rewarded at a colourful ceremony held at the Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi

Mr Shaibu Haruna, Chief Executive Officer of Mobile Money Limited, said it was important to recognise the support of agents and merchants who were driving the activities of MTN on the ground.

He said the MoMo business thrived on the role of agents and merchants who continued to acquire new customers for the company hence the need to reward them in appreciation of their efforts.

“This is a fine opportunity for us to say a big thank you for their continuous service and support to the business,” he told the media.

He acknowledged that this year had been challenging but the agents had stood the test of time in terms of supporting the business, a reason they deserved to be rewarded.

The MoMo service, he noted, was important to the socio-economic development of he country and stressed the need for Ghanaians to accept it to promote financial inclusion.