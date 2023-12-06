Kingdom Exim Group Supports 39th Farmers’ Day With 350,000

A leading agro-commodities trading firm, Kingdom Exim Group, has again fulfilled her commitment to supporting and appreciating hard working farmers in Ghana. The support which comes in the form of cash donations, T-shirts and other farm inputs were donated to the National headquarters of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), selected Regional Coordinating Councils and MMDAs participating in awarding farmers who have demonstrated selflessness and dedication to feeding the Ghanaian populace.

Beneficiaries of the kind gesture by the Group include the National Best Crop Farmer, Bono East Regional Coordinating Council, Techiman North, Techiman Municipal Assembly, Wenchi Municipal Assembly, Nkoranza Municipal Assembly, Jaman North Assembly, Jaman South Municipal Assembly and the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.

Addressing the media on behalf of the CEO of the Group of companies, Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Peter Mensah admonished all industry players to come out and show love to Ghana’s gallant farmers, saying their tireless contributions were keeping all companies surviving in the country. Mr. Peter Mensah recounted how dealing honestly with Ghanaian farmers had made the Kingdom Exim Group grow from strength to strength.

The Deputy Minister of MOFA, Hon. Yaw Frimpong Addo who doubles as a Member of Parliament for the people of Amansie West commended the Kingdom Exim Group for the support and requested all captains of industries to emulate the enviable, shinning patriotism of the Group.

Political heads of the respective Regional Coordinating Councils and MMDA’s could not keep their appreciations after receiving benevolent support from the Group.

It is noteworthy to mention that the company did not only make both cash and kind presentations, it also participated in all the National, Regional MMDAs centres’ celebration of the 2023 edition of the Farmers’ Day Celebration.

*Products relaunch*

Meanwhile, during this year’s Farmers’ Day Celebration, Bigstars Animal Feed Limited, a subsidiary of the Kingdom Exim Group, launched their newly improved products, namely the 5% layer concentrate and 20% layer concentrate. The ribbon cutting for the product launch was done by the Regional Minister and the Mo Manhene.

Speaking at the Farmers’ Day Celebration in the Bono East Region, Mr. Blaboe highlighted the various contributions Kingdom Exim Group and its subsidiary Big Stars Animal Feed Limited have made towards the growth of the agricultural sector in Ghana over the years.

Addressing the Bono East Regional Minister, Hon. Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Mo Manhene, Nana Kwaku Dankwa III, and other dignitaries during the celebration, Mr. Blaboe recounted that “Big Stars Animal Feed Limited has been providing quality animal feeds over the years, and has built a strong reputation in the animal feed industry. We have achieved this by always providing quality products (mashes and concentrates) to our esteemed customers. Our concentrates are highly patronised in the Ashanti, Bono East, Bono, Ahafo and Northern regions.”

He noted that “the concentrate feeds constitutes about 40% of the feed market and is heavily enjoyed by a lot of imported products.

According to him, Big Stars’ concentrates are locally manufactured under strict nutritional formulation, certified and approved by the FDA and GSA, saying “the relaunch and rebranding of Our products are aimed at: reducing the cost of production of poultry and livestock, providing poultry and livestock with the requisite nutrition for optimum growth and development.”

“Our products have been formulated to meet industry standards and quality and to compete greatly with foreign brands,” he added.