Kingdom Of The Netherlands Assures ECOWAS Of Support For Early Warning Mechanism

ECOWAS Commission Management has secured support from the Kingdom of the Netherlands for its Early Warning and Response Network (ECOWARN). This support was announced during the visit of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, H.E Wouter Plomp, to the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E Madame Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, at the headquarters of the Commission in Asokoro. , Abuja, Nigeria.

During their meeting, Vice-President Tchintchibidja explained that the ECOWAS Early Warning and Response Network (ECOWARN) is an observation and monitoring tool that helps in conflict prevention and decision-making. , as stipulated in Article 58 of the ECOWAS Revised Treaty. She added that the ECOWARN Network is critical to human security and economic prosperity in the region as it provides the ECOWAS Commission and Member States with real-time information and reporting frameworks to take action. evidence-based decisions. She also recalled the Accra Initiative which aims to create a framework for improving the sharing of data and information between security agencies and intelligence services in the sub-region, with a view to reducing transnational organized crime.

For his part, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, H.E. Wouter Plomp said that the purpose of his visit was to strengthen cooperation between the Kingdom and the ECOWAS Commission in order to achieve mutual objectives and support the diplomatic initiatives in the sub-region. He promised to consider opening discussions on the various strategic objectives of the new Management of the Commission and to initiate a framework to improve economic and development ties. He expressed his gratitude to the Vice-President for her warm welcome and wished her every success in carrying out their program for the Community.