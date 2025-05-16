Kingdom Rascal launches My Basic Needs Charity Foundation

In a powerful and emotionally charged ceremony, Her Royal Highness Pobat Yenuloom Tintangobir I–known widely by her stage name Kingdom Rascal–officially launched the My Basic Needs Charity Foundation, a humanitarian initiative aimed at supporting vulnerable children and families across Ghana and the African diaspora.

Held with cultural fanfare and attended by dignitaries, traditional leaders, family, friends, and supporters from across continents, the inauguration marked not only the birth of a philanthropic foundation but a renewed call to action to address the socioeconomic challenges confronting rural and underserved communities.

In her moving inaugural speech, the newly crowned Paramount Queen Mother of the Bimobas, Mobas, and Gurmas in the Diaspora shared her deeply personal journey–one rooted in both royal heritage and real hardship. Born in Nakpanduri in the Northeast Region of Ghana, Kingdom Rascal recounted a childhood marked by hunger, poverty, and perseverance. “I know what it means to wake up hungry, to walk long distances barefoot just to receive an education,” she said, evoking a powerful connection with many in the audience.

Her rise–from a top student to a member of the Ghana Police Force, and eventually to a UK-based entrepreneur, nurse, evangelist, and Afro-conscious artist–is a testimony to resilience. Despite her global travels and accomplishments, Kingdom Rascal declared that her heart has never left her people. Since 2010, she has worked quietly to feed, clothe, and empower children in need–efforts that now take a formal shape through My Basic Needs. “The title of Queen Mother is not for personal glory,” she declared. “It is a commitment to serve, uplift, and empower my people. The challenges we face–poverty, division, lack of education, health disparities, and the loss of cultural identity–must not define us.”

The My Basic Needs Charity Foundation seeks to address these exact issues, starting with providing food, clothing, school supplies, and emotional support to children from underserved backgrounds. With a strong emphasis on education, healthcare, and cultural preservation, the foundation will also empower women and youth–groups Kingdom Rascal passionately uplifted in her speech.

She also called for unity across borders and communities: “Whether you are Ghanaian, Nigerian, African, or European, stand with me. Let us invest in education, support our youth, preserve our traditions, and lift up those in need.”

A highlight of the launch was the tribute to Kingdom Rascal’s recent single titled ‘Mummy’ a heartfelt song dedicated to mothers and mother figures across the world. The emotionally rich lyrics reflect her gratitude and admiration for the strength, sacrifices, and wisdom of women who raise families under challenging circumstances. The song underscores the very mission of the foundation, celebrating the resilience of women while advocating for the support systems they often lack. “Mummy is not just a song, it’s a prayer, a tribute, and a promise,” she said. “It reminds us why our work matters.”