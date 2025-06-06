Kingmakers And Elders Of Saho Stool Throw Out Isiah Gamor And Reuben Kuakeme as Chief Of Akata Divisional Clan Of Dorfor

Legitimate kingmakers, principal elders and stool father of Saho Royal Stool of the Akata Divisional Clan in the Dorfor Tradtional Area of the North Tongu District in the Volta Region, have thrown out Mr Isiah Kofi Gamor and Mr Reuben Kuakeme who are parading themselve as the next warrior chief of Akata Divisional Clan of Dorfor.

For the best of their knowledge as the principal kingmakers and and accredited elders of Saho Royal Stool, they explained that it is on record that the Saho Stool is still vacant after the death of the late substantive Divisional Chief of Akata Clan, Togbe Kofi Saho VI know in his private name Simon Gomli.

They further clarified that neither of the two people claiming the right to the chieftainship of Saho Stool were actually appointed or installed as the chief; or neither of them became the chief despite their claims.

They pointed out the simply questions to be asked the two personalities who are claiming to have installed the chief on the Saho Stool of Akata Divisional Clan whether or not they were sitting on the Saho Black stool?

They stresed that the two self-styled were not even know who is in possession of the Saho Black stool.

“Even the elders and kingmakers in the persons of Zikpuitor Norvinye Kpornorglo, Tornyi Kpornorglo, Tsibu and his Asafo group, Kwabla Gbolomor, S.K. Gamor, r Bright Videy, Isaac Gamor, and Vicentia Wle whose Isiah Kofi Gamor claimed were in-charged of the processes of his enstoolment as

a chief under the stool name Togbe Gamor Kofi Saho VII did not know where was the Saho Stool now,” they declared.

They stressed that “Isiah Kofi Gamor and Reuben Kuakeme were not officially appointed to the position by the relevant authorities,” describing them as importers.

They added that;”Even Isiah Kofi Gamor did not meet a criteria to be appointed and installed a chief of Akata Divisional Clan of Dorfor.

According to them, Mr Isiah Kofi Gamor is very illiterate who cannot even read and write at all.

“In this modern Ghana, how could you install a chief who has not even gone to basic primary school,” the kingmakers and elders rhetorically asked.

They reaffirmed that when the elders have effectively or thoroughly consulted an oracle to seek approval from the Saho Stool on who to

be installed to ascend the throne, the oracle instructed the elders not to install either Isiah Kofi Gamor and Reuben Kuakeme.

“However, we didn’t understand why the elders who had consulted this oracle have turned out this decision from the Saho Stool and decided to engage in these illegalities to bring calamity to the Akata Divisional Clan of Dorfor,” they warned.

Setting the record straight, the kingmakers and elders in-charge of the Saho Stool explained that Mr Isiah Kofi Gamor was only appointed the current regent of the Saho Stool and not warrior chief on the Saho Stool of Akata Divisional Clan under stool name Togbe Gamor Kofi Saho VII.

They indicated Mr Isiah Kofi Gamor’s appointment as a regent was limited to coordinating funeral arrangements and maintaining of order until a new chief could be legitimately installed

Mr Isiah Kofi Gamor was only appointed the regent following the substantive chief of Akata Divisional Clan Togbe Kofi Saho VI went to his farm village on June 3, 2021.

According to them, Isiah Kofi Gamor’s claim to the chieftaincy title–Togbe Gamor Kofi Saho VII absolutely lacks endorsement of any court of law or traditional authority.

They maintained that the long-standing chieftaincy dispute between the late Togbe Kofi Saho VI and the late Togbe Doko Saho VI resulted in multiple legal proceedings, including a 2022 Supreme Court case.

Initially, they stated that the High Court in Ho

has ruled against the burial of the late of Togbe Kofi Saho VI. However, the Supreme Court later overturned the decision of the High Court, thereby allowing the funeral to proceed.

They stressed the the various photos circulated by Isiah Kofi Gamor, showing him alongside some prominent individuals and chiefs including the Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu Constituency, Honourable Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, are completely misleading information which need to be disregard by the general public.

They mentioned that individuals including Queenmother of Dorfor Agorveme Mama Alorvi Makpeza II, Pastor Wilfred M.K Glover and Isiah Gamor Kofi himself seen in the images which went viral on the social media platforms were serving in traditional roles as members of burial committee of the late chief Togbe Kofi Saho VI and not chiefs.

“It is not true that Isiah Kofi Gamor was sent to the sacred stool room in Royal Gamor House at Dorfor-Adidome, where the necessary customary and traditional rites were performed for him (Togbe Gamor Kofi Saho VII).

“It was also not true that on Tuesday May, 20, 2025, Isiah Kofi Gamor was confined and on Tuesday May 27 2025, he was brought out from sacred Stool room at Dorfor-Adidome and that the remaining rites were performed for him all at Dorfor-Adidome.

They refuted that “Nobody carried Isiah Kofi Gamor on a gun and a ram slaughtered for him to walk through. Per the custom and Tradition the new chief must be carried on gun to the Riverside led by the black stool.

They rubbished the claim by Isiah Kofi Gamor that a ram was also slaughtered for him to cleanse his feet before his confinement.

Additionally, they asserted that Bright Vide, Vicentia Wle and Isaac Gamor are all imposters, asking “Who gave them that title or position?

According to them, there is no chief, queen mother or Zikpuitor in Avegame.