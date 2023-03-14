Kingmakers demand withdrawal of Togbe Sei from Volta Regional House of Chiefs

Tension is mounting in Botoku in the North Dayi district of the Volta Region over the installation of one Togbe SEI II as the Paramount Chief of the area.

The Mankrado, who also doubles as the Acting President of the Botoku Traditional area, Togbe Atakora VI, including some kingmakers of the traditional area are calling on the Volta Regional House of Chiefs to withdraw the gazette of Togbe SEI II before tempers get out of hand.

According to them, the Regional House of Chiefs needed to ensure that pending Chieftaincy litigation about the Paramountcy is first addressed before a Paramount Chief is installed.

The action by the Regional House of Chiefs to go ahead to gazette one of the feuding faction as Paramount Chief according to the chief and people is a recipe for chaos.

Torgbi Togbe Atakora VI, questions why the Volta Regional House of Chiefs which is in the middle of trying to solving existing litigations decided to, without consulting the elders gazette Togbe SEI II as Paramount Chief.

“In any case no Sei has ever been a Paramount Chief for the Botoku traditional area before. We know the lineage and the road map is clear. Any attempt to subvert our culture and tradition will be injurious,” He noted.

The Mankrado and elder say it will be in best the interest of the peace of the area and the reputation for both the gazette chief and the Regional House of Chiefs to withdraw the gazette until the litigation over who is the rightful Paramount Chief is determined.

When the Registrar of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Henry Attikpoe was contacted he noted that, the gazzetting of the said chief does not mean an end to the litigation as the Judicial committee will continue to adjudicate the case until it is brought to an end.

According to him if the matter is determined otherwise, the gazette will be revoked.

He cautioned the aggrieved parties to desist from making comments that can be prejudicial to the case before the Judicial Committee of House of Chiefs.

The ongoing litigation has stalled development to the cocoa-growing area. Poor road network, poor communication network and lack of social amenities has plaque the people who need leadership into poverty.

Meanwhile Togbe Sei ll tells this reporter he has ascended the throne to work to serve his people and won’t allow room for detractors.