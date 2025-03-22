Kingmakers Petition IGP Yohuno to Resolve Prampram Chieftaincy Murders Following Ahmed Suale Breakthrough

Kingmakers in the Prampram Traditional Area of the Greater Accra Region have petitioned the newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, to expedite investigations into a series of unresolved chieftaincy-related murders that have plagued the town since 2018.

Their appeal follows the recent breakthrough in the murder case of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale, shortly after IGP Yohuno assumed office. The kingmakers believe that, given his track record, he is well-positioned to bring justice and closure to the violent disputes that have claimed the lives of key traditional leaders in Prampram.

According to them, the killings including the 2018 murder of Nene Atsure Bentah (former Mankralo and acting President of the Prampram Traditional Council), the 2019 murder of Nene Dapoh, and the 2020 murder of Nene Ayeh Otuseikro IV are linked to a single individual. They claim that this person, who has been a suspect in multiple murder cases, remains a significant threat to peace and stability in the community.

The kingmakers argue that the chieftaincy-related killings began escalating following the emergence of Nene Tetteh Wakah IV in 2017, who allegedly sought to ascend to the Prampram stool at all costs. They contend that all the slain kingmakers were opponents of his claim to the throne, and the similarities in their deaths point to a well-orchestrated scheme.

Their concerns have been further reinforced by the recent prosecution of Nene Tetteh Wakah IV and nine others before an Accra High Court over their alleged involvement in the 2020 murder of Nene Ayeh Otuseikro IV. The kingmakers insist that this legal action is a testament to the deep-rooted nature of the crisis and a warning that failure to address the situation could have dire consequences for Prampram.

They are, therefore, appealing to IGP Yohuno and Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine to fast-track the court proceedings against Nene Tetteh Wakah IV and his associates to ensure swift justice and lasting peace in the community.