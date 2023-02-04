Kings Group of Companies donate to public schools at Moree

Kings Group of Companies has distributed 322 desks and office furniture to public schools at Moree in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District to enhance teaching and learning.

The donation formed part of the company’s social corporate responsibility of giving back to society and assisting the government in its development drive.

It was also a gesture by the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Ekow Nkrumah-Bentum, who hails from the community, to support schools to provide a conducive environment for pupils and students.

Additionally, the company donated LED lights and books to be used at the community library to improve the reading habits of school children in the area.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after the donation, Mr Nkrumah-Bentum said the furniture deficit in the schools needed to be addressed to advance education in the area.

He said it was time individuals, corporate bodies and institutions assisted schools in the rural and deprived areas to ensure they met international standards to catch up with the technological advancement in the educational sector.

The Government, he said, could not address all challenges confronting the nation, therefore, he advised

philanthropists to get on board and support the schools with basic needs to ensure that education was enhanced and improved.

Mr Nkrumah-Bentum noted that focusing on the well-being of students was important because that was the surest way to help students build on a good foundation and prepare them for better opportunities in future.

He appealed to the schools to adopt effective maintenance mechanism to ensure the furniture were well maintained and kept for a longer period.

Nana Obokese Ampah I, the Regent of Moree, on behalf of the chiefs, expressed gratitude to the company for the gesture and promised to monitor the schools to maintain the furniture and the other items.

He called on other benevolent organisations to assist communities since the donation brought relief to society.

The donation, he said, would help in the provision of quality education for the young ones, serving as the basis of development.

“For any community to develop, the human resource base must be developed, and we are pursuing that vigorously”, he added.

Nana Ampah, who doubles as the Apagyahen of Asebu Traditional Area, called for more support for the community to improve the standard of education and other social amenities.

Kings Group of Companies also known as Kings Furniture Company Limited, is an Accra based furniture manufacturer.