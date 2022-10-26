Kingship Knowledge Academy chalk holds graduation

Kingship Knowledge Academy, a private basic school in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region, has held its fifth graduation and 10th-anniversary celebration with a call on all key actors in the educational sector to champion quality education.

The event was used to showcase the school’s focus on delivering quality education and excellence through Christian teaching principles.

Mr Godson Tome, Proprietor of the School, in an address disclosed that the school had chalked enviable BECE success throughout the years.

“It has been 100 per cent throughout these years. This was as a result of discipline put in place by all the staff towards teaching and learning. The school has also won several competitions in co-curricular activities,” he said.

Mr Tome assured that the school would not relent on its efforts as more equipped, skilled and qualified teachers were being recruited to strengthen the academic performance of the school.

Mr Stanley Prince Sekey, Head Teacher of the school, urged the new graduands to behave well everywhere they find themselves.

“Eschew all forms of evil and live a moral life, life is how you make it,” he said.

Mr Sekey further called on parents and guardians, as well as the relevant stakeholders to help build the school to complement government’s effort in ensuring quality education for every Ghanaian child.

Mr Sekey said the school was putting in place more infrastructural projects to accommodate more,

Professor Senyo Ajibolosu, Chairman of the ceremony, advised the outgoing students to stick to what they wished to achieve in future and work towards it.

Ador Felix, the outgoing Senior Prefect, on behalf of his mates, expressed appreciation to the management of the school as well as all parents and teachers for their dedication and commitment.

Citations were presented to deserving staff and some graduands of the school for their excellent work.

The school, since its establishment in 2012, has a total teaching staff strength of 29, 7 no- teaching staff, and 3 administrative staff.

A total of 31 graduands comprising, 15 boys and 16 girls who successfully went through the just ended Basic Education Certificate (BECE), were given recognition in a colourful ceremony held at the school.

Members from the academia, traditional rulers, clergy, among others, graced the occasion.