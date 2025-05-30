Kingsley Agyemang Marks Menstrual Hygiene Day with Community Outreach at Maase

Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Kingsley Agyemang, joined scores of schoolgirls, teachers, and community leaders at Maase to observe Menstrual Hygiene Day, reaffirming his commitment to championing menstrual health and education in the constituency.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Abuakwa South Municipal Health and Education Directorates, highlighted the importance of breaking stigmas, promoting awareness, and providing essential resources to young girls. In a show of solidarity and care, sanitary products were distributed to students, accompanied by educational talks and open discussions on menstrual health.

Speaking at the gathering, Mr. Agyemang emphasized that menstruation is a natural and vital aspect of female health, stressing that no girl should ever feel ashamed or be forced to miss school due to lack of access to hygiene products or information.

“Periods are a natural part of life, and no girl should ever feel ashamed, miss school, or suffer in silence because of it,” he stated. “Together, we must ensure that every girl in Abuakwa South has the knowledge and tools she needs to manage her health with dignity.”

The day’s activities were aimed not just at providing short-term relief, but at fostering long-term awareness and cultural change around menstrual health. Health professionals and educators used the occasion to debunk myths and provide practical knowledge about menstrual hygiene management.

Mr. Agyemang further called on parents, community leaders, and policymakers to prioritize menstrual health as a fundamental right, not a luxury. “Let us continue to educate, empower, and provide — because menstrual health is not a privilege, it is a right,” he affirmed.

Menstrual Hygiene Day, marked annually on May 28, serves as a global platform to highlight the challenges faced by women and girls regarding menstruation and to advocate for equitable access to menstrual products and education.

The MP’s proactive engagement in Maase reflects a broader agenda to support the welfare and education of girls across Abuakwa South, ensuring they grow up in a society where their health and dignity are protected and respected.