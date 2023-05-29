KIPC appeals to government to complete Keta Port project

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Keta Investment Promotion Centre (KIPC), Madam Enyonam Adzo Apetorgbor has appealed to the government to expedite work on the Keta Port project due to its geographical location and strategic importance to the country.

Madam Apetorgbor in a statement said, the people of Keta and the Volta region will forever remember president Akufo Addo for starting the project as it promises to be a major economic booster for the Volta region and the entire country.

She added that, the project when completed would also open up job opportunities for the teaming unemployed youth of the country, generate revenue for the state and ease the pressure on the Tema port.

“As you reach the dying embers of your second term, am appealing to you to leave the Keta enclave an important legacy by constructing this Keta Port which strategic importance to Ghana is in no doubt, because of its geographical location,” Apetorgbor appealed.

She lamented that, three years into the completion of feasibility studies, the project was yet to see any major development at the site which has been turned into a tourist site.

In November 2021, the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority (GPHA) held a meeting with stakeholders and announced the findings of a feasibility study that determined that the Keta Port project is viable.

The Government of Ghana views improving Ghana’s port and transportation infrastructure as essential to facilitate commercial activity and to ensure, in turn, that Ghana can realize the anticipated economic benefits from increased regional trade resulting from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).