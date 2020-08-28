Reigning Olympic 1,500 meters champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya will launch another charge targeting the women’s 1,000m world record at the Diamond League meeting in Brussels next Friday.

The 26-year-old Kipyegon clocked two minutes, 29.15 minutes to set a new African 1,000m record and all-time second-best result two weeks ago at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco, falling just 0.17 shy off the world record set by Svetlana Masterkova back in 1996.

Kipyegon will give it another try next Friday and this time the race will be the stage at the same stadium and meeting where the Russian set the world record 24 years ago.

Kipyegon took the 1,500m gold medals at the 2016 Olympic Games and 2017 World Championships in London. She also set the national 1,500m record of 3:54.22 to finish second at last year’s World Championships in Doha.