Kira Forex Academy outdoors Kira Foundation

Astute Ghana’s female Forex Trader, Sikira Lamidi, affectionately hailed in the forex trading endeavours as “Kira”, has launched Kira Foundation via all social media handles to create awareness about reaching out to beneficiaries who are deprived in the community.

Kira Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Kira Forex Academy which aims at undertaking developmental projects for sustainable growth among individuals.

According to Kira, Executive Director of the foundation, it would create an enabling environment to alleviate abject poverty among deprived individuals, empower women, contribute to health and wellness promotion, sensitise on the need for personal hygiene, fostering peace and unity, increase interest in STEM education among girls among other interventions.

The Executive Director underscored the need for embarking on Corporate Social Responsibilities to help create a harmonious environment for the needy and also educate the public about decorous acts that would positively maintain peace and security.

She admonished women to be daring and venture into areas that were stereotyped to be dominated by men and charged school girls to venture into STEM because there are women who are already excelling in such areas.

Kira stressed that the foundation would impact lives, change narratives, and partner in the achievement of sustainable development goals to accomplish the agenda of the United Nations by the year 2030, set to achieve the SDGs.

The Forex Mogul disclosed that Kira Foundation would make a donation to some widows in some deprived communities outside Accra during the Christmas yuletide.

She reiterated the foundation’s commitment to proving itself as a yardstick for making significant changes to every life it encounters.

According to the Founder, it was important for all to see forex trading as a viable alternative to financial breakthroughs in this economy.