Kishida Elected Japan’s 101st Prime Minister

Fumio Kishida
Fumio Kishida

The lower chamber of the Japanese parliament elected Fumio Kishida, the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the 101st Japanese prime minister by a majority of 297 votes at a session that was broadcast live.

In Japan, a prime minister is elected by a majority vote. Each political party proposes its candidate. Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party secured a majority in the lower chamber on October 31.

