Kissi Agyebeng’s Competence Questioned Over Fugitive Declaration

Dr. Palgrave Boakye Danquah, a former spokesperson for ex-President Akufo-Addo on governance and security, has launched a scathing critique of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, accusing him of mishandling his role and embarrassing Ghana on the international stage.

Danquah’s comments come in the wake of Agyebeng’s controversial declaration of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as a fugitive, a move Danquah described as legally unsound and diplomatically inept.

Speaking on As It Is in Ghana on Rainbow Radio 92.4FM, Danquah did not mince words. “The Special Prosecutor is behaving as if he did not take his law lessons seriously,” he said. “Declaring Ken Ofori-Atta a fugitive is not only baseless but also a national embarrassment.” Danquah argued that the term “fugitive” applies to individuals who have escaped custody or been convicted in absentia, neither of which applies to Ofori-Atta.

Danquah pointed to Sedina Tamakloe, the former CEO of MASLOC, as a more fitting candidate for such a label. Tamakloe was tried and sentenced to ten years in prison for corruption-related offenses but remains in the United States, evading her sentence. “If anyone should be declared a fugitive, it’s Sedina Tamakloe,” Danquah asserted. “She was convicted, sentenced, and is now avoiding justice. Yet, the OSP has chosen to ignore her and instead target someone who has not even been charged, let alone convicted.”

The governance specialist expressed concern over the international ramifications of Agyebeng’s actions. “We’ve become a laughingstock,” he lamented. “There are certain things that should be handled discreetly, with diplomacy. This public spectacle undermines Ghana’s credibility and raises questions about the OSP’s understanding of both the law and international relations.”

Danquah’s critique underscores growing tensions surrounding the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), which was established to combat corruption but has faced criticism for its handling of high-profile cases. While some applaud Agyebeng’s aggressive approach, others, like Danquah, argue that it risks undermining the very rule of law it seeks to uphold.

“The OSP must act within the confines of the law and avoid actions that tarnish Ghana’s image,” Danquah concluded. “This is not just about one individual—it’s about the integrity of our institutions and our standing in the global community.”

As the debate rages on, one thing is clear: the OSP’s actions, and the reactions they provoke, will continue to shape public trust in Ghana’s fight against corruption. Whether Agyebeng’s approach is seen as bold or reckless may depend on the outcomes of his office’s investigations—and the diplomatic finesse with which they are pursued.