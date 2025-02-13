Kissi Agyebeng’s OSP: A Tool For Political Vendettas And Anti-corruption Farce – Ofori-Atta’s Fugitive Tag A Case In Point

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), under Kissi Agyebeng, has once again proven itself to be less about justice and more about political theatrics. In a dramatic press conference on February 12, 2025, the OSP branded former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta a “fugitive” over allegations of corruption and financial malfeasance. But let’s not forget the OSP’s embarrassing track record: its rushed and poorly investigated case against Cecilia Dapaah, which was thrown out by the courts, exposed the agency as a shamelessly incompetent institution. Is this latest move against Ofori-Atta another attempt to distract from its failures, or is it a calculated effort to tarnish the legacy of one of Ghana’s most successful entreprenuers?

Ken Ofori-Atta’s legal team has provided documented evidence of his medical condition and his inability to return to Ghana, yet the OSP has dismissed these claims outright. This blatant disregard for due process and human decency raises serious questions about the OSP’s motives. Why the rush to label him a fugitive? Is it because the OSP, under Agyebeng, thrives on sensationalism rather than substance? The agency’s refusal to engage constructively with Ofori-Atta’s lawyers, who have offered to cooperate fully, suggests a deliberate attempt to vilify him in the court of public opinion before any real evidence is presented.

The OSP’s credibility took another hit with its bizarre denial of involvement in the alleged raid on Ofori-Atta’s residence. Accusing the former minister of staging the incident without providing a shred of evidence is not just irresponsible—it’s laughable. If the OSP is so confident in its claims, why hasn’t it released any concrete proof to back them up? This pattern of making bold accusations without substantiation is becoming a hallmark of Agyebeng’s tenure, further eroding public trust in what should be an impartial anti-corruption body.

The OSP’s handling of high-profile cases like Ofori-Atta’s and Cecilia Dapaah’s reveals a disturbing trend: a preference for media grandstanding over meticulous, evidence-based investigations. The Dapaah case was a humiliating failure for the OSP, and it seems the agency is determined to redeem itself by targeting another high-profile figure. But at what cost? The OSP’s credibility is hanging by a thread, and its continued mishandling of sensitive cases risks turning it into a political weapon rather than a guardian of justice. Until the OSP can prove its allegations against Ken Ofori-Atta with irrefutable evidence, this latest charade should be seen for what it is: a desperate attempt to salvage its tarnished reputation.

God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong with the rule of law and not the rule of unscrupulous men like Kissi Agyebeng.

Raynelle Boadu Opines:

Raynelle Boadu

Political Analyst/

Social Commentator/

Gender Advocate