Kitale Film Week 2025 Reveals Exciting Lineup

Kitale Film Week has revealed its highly anticipated 2025 lineup, set to run from February 2 to February 9.

This marks the third edition of the festival, which will showcase over 50 films from 20 countries, spotlighting the rich diversity of African cinema alongside global voices.

Held in Kitale, Kenya, the event promises a dynamic program of narrative features, documentaries, short films, and animated works that explore a wide range of themes including social justice, cultural heritage, environmental sustainability, and the transformative power of storytelling.

The festival’s selection includes several notable films, with highlights such as Nawi (Kenya), a powerful drama about child marriage and the fight for girls’ education, co-directed by Kevin Schmutzler, Toby Schmutzler, Apuu Mourine Munyes, and Vallentine Chelluget. This film, which has already been selected as Kenya’s official submission for the 97th Academy Awards, leads the charge for the country’s cinematic presence. Other standout films include Hanami (Cape Verde), a poetic coming-of-age drama directed by Denise Fernandes, and Mission Xylara (Uganda), a sci-fi thriller by Denis Junior Dhikusooka set in the year 2056.

A particularly exciting aspect of this year’s edition is its celebration of African cinematic heritage. The festival will feature restored classics such as Mandabi (Senegal), directed by Ousmane Sembène, which made history as the first African film shot in an African language. Additionally, A Country Called Ghana (Ghana), directed by Frank Gharbin, is expected to draw attention with its exploration of cultural preservation and unity in the face of foreign exploitation, starring Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah.

Kitale Film Week is also dedicated to promoting emerging voices in African cinema. Films like Half Chocolate Half Vanilla (Uganda), directed by Nodryn Evanci Kabuye, and Tiny Winnie (Kenya), directed by Joshua Kasyu Wambua, showcase fresh perspectives on love, self-acceptance, and mental health.

The festival will go beyond film screenings, offering panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration within the global film community. Leading filmmakers, producers, and actors will engage in discussions on the role of cinema in social change, the preservation of cultural heritage, and the future of digital filmmaking. In addition, workshops will provide aspiring filmmakers with valuable mentorship in areas such as screenwriting, cinematography, and distribution.

Documentary filmmaking will play a prominent role this year, with films like The Sorghum Sisters (Kenya), a documentary highlighting the resilience of Turkana women adapting to climate change, and Descendants of Broken Heroes (Kenya), which delves into generational trauma and mental health. These films underscore the transformative power of documentaries in uncovering real-world issues and sparking conversation.

A special section of the festival will be dedicated to restored African classics, offering audiences the opportunity to rediscover masterpieces that have shaped the continent’s cinematic legacy. Films such as Life Is Rosy (DR Congo), featuring iconic musician Papa Wemba, and Dancing in the Dust (Ivory Coast), will be presented, made possible through partnerships with Institut Français and the Embassy of France in Kenya and Somalia.

Festival Director Peter Pages Bwire invites film enthusiasts, creators, and supporters to experience what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of cinema. “This year’s lineup reflects the incredible diversity and depth of stories that Africa and the world have to offer,” said Bwire. “We are thrilled to share these remarkable films with our community and global audience.”

In addition to its rich film program, the festival provides an opportunity to explore Kitale’s vibrant local culture and natural beauty, making it a holistic experience that celebrates both the art of filmmaking and the spirit of community.

For more information on the festival, tickets, and the full program, visit kitalefilmweek.org or contact info@kitalefilmweek.org.

Kitale Film Week continues to solidify its place as a key event in Kenya’s cultural calendar, offering a platform for African filmmakers to showcase their work to a global audience.