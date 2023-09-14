Kits for Ghana U18 Baseball5 Team Unveiled

Introducing the official kits for the U18 Baseball5 team for the upcoming Baseball5 World Cup in Turkey from October 10–15.

The kits are designed to be both stylish and functional, and they will help the team represent Ghana proudly on the world stage.

The jerseys are made of a lightweight, breathable fabric that will help the players adapt to various climatic conditions during the game.

They also feature a unique design that incorporates elements of Ghanaian culture and tradition.

Source : Ghana Baseball