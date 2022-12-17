Kizz Daniel Releases New Music Video For ‘Cough’ (Odo)

Today award-winning Nigerian singer-songwriter Kizz Daniel drops the music video for, ‘Cough.’

The video comes as the second offering from EMPIRE Africa’s new compilation album Where We Come From. “For this song, I wanted to highlight the feeling of new love,” Kizz Daniel said. “The song itself is energetic, celebratory and really captures what it’s like to impress someone new.”

‘Cough’ is currently peaking at #2 on Shazam globally and he recently performed it at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Most recently, Kizz dropped ‘Buga’ in May of this year –which peaked at #1 in 19 countries on Apple Music, debuted at #5 on the Billboard US Afrobeats charts, and topped the global Shazam charts at #1. ‘Buga’ also peaked at #1 in multiple regions on Audiomack and sits as the current most streamed song on Boomplay.

Kizz Daniel’s ‘Cough,’ in celebration of the explosion of African music into mainstream airwaves. EMPIRE Africa is the top label in Nigeria and this compilation project is a body of work set to highlight the rising talent from their ever-growing roster in the continent. The project was created during the writing camp at EMPIRE’s headquarters in San Francisco directly following their first showcase “The New Africa” during the second night of SXSW in March. That night the crowd saw performances by BNXN FKA Buju, Cheque, Fireboy DML, June Freedom, L.A.X. Wande Coal, and other Afrobeats trailblazers signed to the label. Artists set to be spotlighted on the upcoming effort include Fireboy DML, Olamide, BXNX fka BUJU, Wande Coal,, Black Sherif, Kizz Daniel, L.A.X, and more.

EMPIRE Africa globalized EMPIRE’s existing success in America by further highlighting and developing the accomplishments of Nigerian artists like Fireboy DML, Olamide, and Asake. Named as the top label in Nigeria after one year, EMPIRE Africa holds this title by market share and as the top music company with the collective most No. 1’s in Nigeria by TurnTable Charts, the Billboard equivalent in Africa. Furthermore, artists across EMPIRE Africa’s roster dominated the Top 35 songs on Apple Music’s ‘Nigeria Top Songs’ charts and held the #1 Top Single for over 17 weeks on TurnTable Charts. The artisit division has seen much recent success with Fireboy DML becoming the first African artist to perform at the 2022 BET Awards, Kizz Daniel breaking records as most streamed artist on Boomplay, KiDi going platinum in India for his hot single “Touch It” featuring multi-platinum recording artist Tyga, and Black Sheriff gaining 75+ million audio streams for “Kwaku the Traveller” in just one month.

“The artists from Africa really transcend where music is today,” Ghazi, EMPIRE CEO and Founder said. “This is a legendary moment for EMPIRE to be able to share incredible African music with the world, much of which we were fortunate enough to record at our studio here in San Francisco.“