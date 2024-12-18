KJ Spio Unites with Harmonize and Konshens on ‘Messi

Ghana’s very own KJ Spio has joined forces with Tanzanian Bongo sensation Harmonize and Jamaican Dancehall legend Konshens to release a new single, “Messi.” The infectious and cheeky anthem is a genre-blending track destined to light up dance floors across the globe.

This exciting collaboration sees KJ Spio, Harmonize and Konshens effortlessly fuse their unique musical styles, with “Messi” delivering catchy hooks, infectious beats and a clear message of resilience and focus. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to stay on their own path and avoid distractions, all while celebrating the joys of living in the moment.

To match the song’s dynamic energy, the accompanying music video, directed by the talented Lux London (known for his work with Tems, Central Cee and Ice Spice), brings the track to life in a visually captivating way. Shot in Toronto, Canada, the video follows the trio through a high-stakes poker game that quickly spirals into a lively house party, perfectly reflecting the fun and carefree spirit of the song. The video also highlights the chemistry between KJ Spio, Harmonize, and Konshens, showcasing their seamless collaboration both musically and visually.

Produced by Grammy-winning Jamaican-born IzyBeats—who has worked with the likes of Jorja Smith, Rema, Koffee, Masego, and Alicia Keys— “Messi” kicks off with an irresistible percussive instrumental that blends the best elements of Afrobeats, Dancehall and Amapiano. Konshens and Harmonize take turns laying down their signature vocal styles, effortlessly creating an anthemic vibe that’s sure to have listeners pressing repeat.

Reflecting on the project, KJ Spio shares: “I’ve always been a huge fan of Konshens, and after my first collaboration with Harmonize, I knew we could create something special together. Reaching out to them felt like the natural next step—and here we are, with ‘Messi.’ It’s a vibe!”

KJ Spio reveals the back story of the collaboration, “Messi is a song that blends the biggest sounds in black music right now – Afrobeats, Dancehall, and Amapiano. It is a fusion to pay homage to all those sounds and also music that has influenced us all,” adding, “I am all about creating a vibe that helps people have fun and enjoy themselves, whether they’re at a party or somewhere more intimate.”

Harmonize shares his excitement about working with KJ Spio and Konshens, saying “This track is a fusion of the trending music genres at their best. Music is universal, transcending genres, borders and continents. We all really had good synergy while collaborating so it was a very seamless process,” adding, “Expect loads of new music vibes from me and an upcoming joint project that I am very excited about. Harmo to the world!”

Konshens says, “Working with Harmonize and KJ Spio was effortless, we had a great time writing this cheeky tune and also shooting the video. I love music and sounds from the continent and the fact that our collaboration cuts across genres. I hope our fans get to enjoy the song and dance away as we come to the close of 2024,” adding, “I’ve been working on a solo project that is set to drop next year. It will be dancehall heavy and featuring other cool artists and sounds.”

KJ Spio is continuing to solidify his one-to-watch status with the latest track that follows a string of unrivalled releases with Sarkodie, Ambré, Oxlade, Harmonize, Gyakie and Libianca. His music has gained attention from platforms such as COLORS, Ones To Watch and Ministry of Sound. With his eyes set on working with emerging African talents like Lasmid, Vasa, and Kojo Blak, KJ Spio continues to break new ground, pushing the boundaries of cross-cultural collaborations and expanding his influence across the global music scene. With its infectious energy, catchy rhythm, and feel-good message, “Messi” is poised to become the ultimate party starter and a chart-topping hit across Africa and beyond.

ABOUT KJ SPIO

Acclaimed culturepreneur KJ Spio is a one-man mood enhancer – a musical multi-hyphenate devoted to elevating the vibe of any social setting. The term culturepreneur perfectly encapsulates his ever-evolving role in both the UK and African music industries, where he has spent nearly a decade pushing the culture forward in fresh and innovative ways. For Spio, this has meant wearing many hats: from managing artists like the late British talent Cadet, whose platinum hit “Advice” he helped propel to over 250 million streams, to serving as a creative director and A&R for African superstars like Ghanaian icon Sarkodie. In fact, Spio played a key role in orchestrating Sarkodie’s record-breaking virtual concert at the historic Independence Square in Ghana, which became a landmark event in live streaming. Genre is irrelevant to Spio – authenticity is the only criteria. “If it’s not progressive to the collective culture, I don’t do it,” he says, underscoring his commitment to innovation and impact. His journey in the music industry began as a road manager-turned-content creator for UK rap hero Big Narstie, and he’s been tirelessly hustling ever since, dedicated to shaping the music scene he loves.