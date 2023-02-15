KK Fosu donates to Royal Seed Home

Ghanaian Highlife star Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, popularly known in showbiz as “KK Fosu,” has made a donation to the Royal Seed Home in Ofaakor in the Central region.

This forms part of the celebration as the musician marked his 42nd birthday by donating items including bags of rice, cartons of cooking oil, soft drinks, shoes, and clothes, among others.

Speaking in an interview at the sidelines of the donation, KK Fosu said the donation formed part of his annual pledge to spend time and show love to orphans on Valentine’s Day, which happens to be his birthday.

“Special thanks to the almighty God for adding another year to my age; it is a very significant milestone in my life. I decided to dine with these young ones and also inspire them considering their situation, as well as give them these items to support their daily living.

“I will urge everyone to look back and support the less privileged in order for them to achieve their goals. I will do whatever I can to support this orphanage home,” he said.

Mrs Naomi Esi Amoah, the CEO of the Royal Seed Orphanage Home, who took the items, narrated her ordeal ever since she started the orphanage home.

“May God bless KK Fosu for donating these items. This is what the leaders of the country should be doing. Many don’t support our work, and in fact, last year I got a car to support my operations, but I couldn’t raise money to pay the duties, so it was auctioned.

“But it won’t stop me from helping others. I am pleading with the leaders, cooperating bodies, individuals, and others to come to our aid for the betterment of these kids.”