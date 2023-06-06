KK Fosu to celebrate 25 years in music with concert

Ghanaian music star Kwame Kaakyire Fosu, popularly known by his stage name, KK Fosu, will celebrate his 25th anniversary in the music industry with a gigantic musical concert.

The music concert expected to take place in August would bring together some of the finest music stars from Ghana as they mark KK Fosu’s silver jubilee celebrations.

According to KK Fosu, gracing the music industry for 25 years is no mere feat, and he plans to celebrate it in style with his fans from all over the world.

“I plan to organise a series of activities as part of my 25 years in the music industry and organise a concert to climax it.

“My team is steadily putting things in place, and a date will be announced soon, but I urge my fans to keep on supporting, and we will never stop doing good music,” he said.

When asked about the legacy he had left in the music industry over the past 25 years, KK Fosu said he had received many testimonies about how his music had touched people’s lives positively.

“Music is my life, and touching people through music is my main focus. I believe I have built a strong musical legacy over the years, and Ghanaians would attest to this.

“There have been ups and downs, but we won’t stop doing good music, and I am very delighted about my anniversary because I have so many things to share,” he said in an interview.

The legendary Highlife musician, who is currently managed by Bizzle Entertainment, based in the United Kingdom, was grateful to his team for embarking on the mission for his 25th anniversary celebrations in the music industry.

KK Fosu has graced the music scene for more than two decades and is considered one of the finest singers to emerge from Ghana.