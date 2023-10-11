KK Fosu’s upcoming single ‘Back2Sender’ is set to thrill Highlife fans.

Ghanaian musician Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, popularly known by his stage name, KK Fosu, says his upcoming single ‘Back2Sender’ will excite lovers of Highlife music.

The legendary Highlife musician has previewed his upcoming single, which would be released later in October as part of his celebrations marking his 25 years in the music industry.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Entertainment, KK Fosu stated that he had been in the studios early this year preparing an album for fans of Highlife music, and the ‘Back2Sender’ is set to pave the way for the album project.

“I am very excited about this upcoming song. I know my fans have been starving for a very long time, but I promise them good music, and they should expect something big,” he said.

When asked about plans for celebrating his 25th anniversary in the music industry, KK Fosu revealed his management, Bizzle Entertainment, is putting things together to make the celebrations memorable.

“My team is steadily putting things in place, and a date for the concert will be announced soon, but I urge my fans to keep on supporting, and I will never stop giving them good music,” he said.