KKD and The Thieves From Babylon

Sanctify The Lord of Hosts Himself; And Let Him Be Your Fear. And Let Him Be Your Dread. Isaiah 8:13. “We Do Not Fear God and Man Simultaneously; We Have Chosen the Fear of God!” Boe-D.

“Truth Is Our Light;” is the motto of Akosombo International School (A.I.S) where a Darkwah was our Prefect. I wrote “Free SHS, The Greatest Gift to A Generation;” For which we shall eternally be grateful to the Short-Man aka H.E Akufo-Addo. The policy, one of the greatest in the history of Mother Ghana may probably need some modification in future to make it sustainable for generations to come in our quest to ensure that each Ghanaian child attains a sound and solid education like some of us, even as truants in Presbyterian Boys Secondary School. “Freely” at the lowest possible cost to both child and parents.

Pempenaa, to which the faithful gathered shall respond, Nanaa. In the era where Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) was the only/main TV and radio station in our dear country Ghana was a gentleman named Tommy Annan Forson (TAF) whose command of the set was an earful. The era when Chairman Rawlings now a pseudo-democrat governed instead of ruling and a vibrant lawyer and professor namely Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Atta-Mills respectively were some of the adults’ young kids considered role models worthy of emulation.

That era lived a gentleman, a Presecan/Odade3, whom the ladies swore to possess a flow as silky as a ‘birdie.’ The gentleman, Mother Ghana’s one-time foremost MC (master of ceremonies) is called King George Kwasi Kyei Darkwah aka KKD. KKD is a gentleman with many flaws just like the rest of us to remind us of our humanity and to keep us humble. Humble and ‘Bold to defend Forever’ Mother Ghana in our quest to create a ‘Better Ghana.’

It would be KKD from Presec who would call out the carnage that was taking place at the Finance Ministry under the auspices of the Dishonorable Ken Ofori-Atta from Akyem Abuakwa. Previously, few others had done same, but those men/women were either too tainted by politics or even worse than ‘Sasabromsam’ for some of us to pay attention. In fact, we considered it noise; i.e, until we stumbled on an incensed KKD the smooth operator’s youtube video ranting in all elegance and traditional gear at GTV formerly GBC were some of us as kids attending A.I.S would be bussed to its studios to chant on a program named ‘Sing Along’ after partaking on another called KYEKYEKULE. When not singing along or shouting ‘KYEKYEKOFISA’ we would be bussed to such places as the Pan African Writers Association (PAWA House) in Roman Ridge to nurture our creative skills. The Free SHS policy gifted to us Ghanaians under the Akufo-Addo led NPP’s 1st term shall ensure that those from our era who through financial difficulties mainly skipped out of such joy and opportunities would at least know that their wards shall not be faced with the same Fate.

KKD, a dear brother to the boys and gals from Akyem Abuakwa otherwise known as the ‘KYEBI MAFIA’ refused to sing along and was apparently so disgusted by whatever he was either reading/seeing that he just couldn’t keep mute. Where others responded ‘Kofisalanga’ refusing to let the emperor know that he had no clothes and was naked; KKD was shouting. Shouting at the top of his voice unlike members of the Christian Council who have suddenly contracted Dysarthria a condition which results in difficulty in speaking.

The Christian Council and Peace Council, two organizations whose establishment is equally important in helping to keep the peace and lower the political temperature whenever these politicians and their associate ‘Men/Women/Imams’ of God/Allah decide to escalate tensions for political power and in most cases a chance to also loot the booty.

KKD, would dissect the issues with precision for us all to understand choosing to sacrifice his brotherhood with the Abuakwa for Mother Ghana just like our dear former Chief Justice, ‘Her Honor’ Justice Sophia Akuffo who chose Mother Ghana over family wealth by standing with a vulnerable group, Pensioners, whose payments, a pittance is currently the subject of an issue called DDEP.

AKYEM ABUAKWA is one of the three AKYEM STATES, of equal standing including AKYEM BOSOME and AKYEM KOTOKU where Akyem Swedru represents Bosome and Akyem Oda represents Kotoku with Kyebi representing Abuakwa. These 3 states of equal standing are collectively known as ‘AKYEMANSA.’ Currently the boys and gals from Kyebi at the helm of government have disgraced themselves and Abuakwa only. Shame on them.

OKYEMAN! Truth Stands. KUKRUDU! Truth is Our Light. Fellow Ghanaians, ‘What is To Give Light Must Endure Burning.’ The carnage and stench currently permeating the system like Osmosis is exclusive to Akyem Abuakwa and the ‘KYEBI MAFIA’ with a finance minister currently supervising the largest transfer of wealth from a state to a family since the attempted gifting of 30% of Nyinahin bauxite to H.E Mahama’s brother. “IN LUMINE TUO VIDEBIMUS LUMEN” translated as “IN THY LIGHT WE SHALL SEE LIGHT,” the motto of Presbyterian Boys Secondary School which counts KKD, BB Simons, Honorable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (Son of Man), and a gentleman named Paul Adom Otchere, an Apostle, among its alumni. Congratulations to the kids for winning our 7th trophy in the NMSQ competition. “We Serve a Living God.”

Someday just like the Yanks of old banished King George III from the ‘Land of Freedom’, the gentleman named Gabby Otchere-Darko aka ‘The Wizard of Oz’ from ‘Babylon’ as we ‘Rastas’ prefer to call the UK shall be banished from the ‘Land of Zion’ to ‘Babylon in Zion’ aka Nsawam Prison for trying to connive with a group to potentially siphon off our monies under a Scheme called PDS. Although unsuccessful, ‘Attempted Robbery is still Robbery!’ In Ghana, crime has no expiration date.

In Honor of our almae matres/alma maters, Commonwealth Hall (VANDAL-CITY), PRESEC-LEGON, and Akosombo International School (A.I.S); And in remembrance of our dear brother Maxwell Adam aka Major Maxwell Mahama son to Captain Adam from House No C.24 in a suburb of Akosombo called Mess, who paid the ultimate price of death while serving his country. God Bless Our Homeland GHANA. GYE NYAME!