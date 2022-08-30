KKMA meets with stakeholder over up-coming Polio vaccination

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Directorate in collaboration with the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA), has engaged some key stakeholders on the forthcoming immunization on the Novel Oral Polio Vaccine (noPV) across the municipality.

The stakeholders included representatives of companies, private schools, public schools, Clergy, Departmental Heads of the Municipal Assembly, and Assembly Members amongst other important personalities.

Dr. Esther Priscila Biamah-Danquah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director, stated that the forthcoming polio vaccination, had become imperative after the outbreak of the Circulating Vaccine Derived Polio2 (cVDPV2) virus in sentinel sites and communities in some regions.

She said 10 out of the 16 regions in the county had recorded some cases of the Circulating Vaccine derived Polio2 from 2019 to 2022, hence the need to embark on the immunization exercise to protect children in the Municipality.

Dr. Biamah-Danquah said health officials would be deployed into the various communities and health facilities across the municipality to assist in the first phase of the immunization exercise.

She said 47 vaccinators, 48 volunteers, and 40 mobilizers would be engaged in the four days’ exercise adding that 28,313 children were expected to be immunized during the first phase which starts from September 1st to 4th, 2022, within the Kpone-Katamanso municipality.

Churches, schools, marketplaces, Mosques, and some community centers would be visited during the exercise.