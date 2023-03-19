Klefe Technical Institute get industrial machines from philanthropist

Mr Samuel Ledo, a philanthropist has donated two industrial sewing machines and their accessories to the Klefe Technical Institute Saturday to redeem a promise he made to the school.

The machines worth GH¢10,000 according to the benefactor formed part of his widow’s contribution to boost teaching and learning in the school.

He said his motive also was to revive patriotism and communal spirit among the indigenes of the area and promised to sustain the gesture as things got well-shaped.

Mr Ledo assured that an Electrical Tool Kit would be delivered among others as soon as practicable.

Mr Isaac Yaw Amissah, Principal of the Institute, who received the machines on behalf of the Institute thanked the donor for his kindness and described the gesture as timely, forward looking and knowledge supporting.

He said lack of equipment and infrastructure constitute their major challenge for the 12-year-old Institute with current population of 65 continuing students and expecting some 120 freshers.

The principal said classrooms, workshops and hostel facilities were urgently needed as the school operated from a five-unit classroom block and appealed for support.

Mrs Perfect Aku Fiakwadzo, Deputy Volta Regional Director of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) said TVET is vital as the engine to the country’s industrialisation agenda, which demands that citizens have the practical skills and acumen to champion rapid entrepreneurial growth for economic self-sufficiency, needed to be embraced by all.

Mr Prosper Anewu, Board Chair of the Institute, said Mr Ledo has demonstrated commitment as a real citizen of the area and entreated others to emulate his example.

Present were Very Right Rev Japhet Yao Ledo, a former Moderator of the General Assembly of the E. P. Church, Ghana, staff, and students of the Institute, who expressed gratitude to the donor.