KLM aborted take-off over bird strike from Accra to Amsterdam

Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) on Saturday confirmed a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight aborted take-off over a bird strike at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Friday night.

A statement issued by GACL said the flight, scheduled from Accra to Amsterdam, aborted take-off after the pilot reported a bird strike close to the windshield of the aircraft.

“The Rescue and Fire Fighting Service of GACL was at the scene immediately to provide emergency fire cover. The aircraft was subsequently towed to the parking bay where passengers disembarked and were transported to various hotels around the airport,” it said.

Meanwhile, Royal Dutch Airlines has commenced processes to get the passengers to their final destinations.

The GACL confirmed investigations had begun to ascertain the cause of Friday night’s incident.

Management of the GACL assured the public that it has a robust wildlife management system in place and remains committed to the highest safety standard at the airport. Enditem